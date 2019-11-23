COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hammond School is once again the Class 3A SCISA state champions, after beating Laurence Manning Academy 49-21 in Columbia.

The game was held at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

Earlier in the week, Skyhawks quarterback Jackson Muschamp said the team would break out the trick plays and go into this game in attack mode. That's what they did on the first play from scrimmage, when Muschamp handed off to Capers Stokes, who reversed to Andre Wilson who then gave it back to Muschamp who scored for the first touchdown of the game.

Their next score would come when Jordan Burch--one of the top defensive ends in the country--would score to make it 13-0.

The Swampcats would show some fight when quarterback Burgess Jordan found a wide open Wyatt Roland for a 27-yard touchdown.

But Hammond would respond with another Burch touchdown for a 21-7 halftime lead.

An 88 yard kickoff return by Laurence Manning the cut the lead to 21-13. But the Muschamp went back to work, swinging it out to Andre Wilson who used a couple of moves to take it 51 yard for the score.

It was this group of seniors' 45th win as a team.

"It feels great," Hammond Head Coach Erik Kimrey said. "Super proud of this senior class. A very talented group but more importantly a group of men with a lot of character that play together with no egos. And to be around a group like that it's really rewarding as coaches."

"This is history out here," said Bunch. "Just did it with a great team had some great people out here, great leaders, and just cap it off with a great win and I'm just proud to be with all these dudes right here."

The title is the 17th in school history and 10th since Kimrey took over as coach in 2004.