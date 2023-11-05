Longtime Midlands basketball coach is the new athletics director at Spring Valley High School

After more than 20 years in the coaching profession, John Combs is moving into athletics administration.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After nearly 20 years as a high school basketball coach, John Combs is closing that chapter of his life in favor of a new chapter as an administrator.

Combs has been hired as the new athletics director at Spring Valley High School after head coaching stops at Ridge View, Ben Lippen and for the past four seasons, he has been in charge of the Westwood program.

His best season as a head coach came in 2011 when he led Ridge View to the 4A state finals where the Blazers lost to Irmo. Combs was a student manager at Irmo under Whipple in the early 90s.

While attending South Carolina, Combs was a student manager under head coach Eddie Fogler along with a student by the name of Jeff DiBattisto.

Those two became friends and that continues to this day where coincidentally, Combs is taking over for DiBattisto who had been the athletics director at Spring Valley for two years. DiBattisto announced a few months ago he is stepping down at the end of this academic year.