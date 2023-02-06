x
High School

River Bluff baseball coach honored as state coach of the year

Mark Bonnette just finished his 11th season at River Bluff and he did so by leading the Gators to the 5A state championship.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — After recently leading River Bluff to the Class AAAAA state championship, head coach Mark Bonnette has been named the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association Coach of the Year.

An Airport graduate who was a four-year letterman for the Newberry College baseball team, Bonnette has been at River Bluff since 2013. He had led the Gators to two previous trips to the state finals with the third time in 2023 being the charm.

The coach of the year award was presented to Bonnette earlier this week at the SCBCA annual awards banquet. 

