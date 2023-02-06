River Bluff baseball coach honored as state coach of the year

LEXINGTON, S.C. — After recently leading River Bluff to the Class AAAAA state championship, head coach Mark Bonnette has been named the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association Coach of the Year.

An Airport graduate who was a four-year letterman for the Newberry College baseball team, Bonnette has been at River Bluff since 2013. He had led the Gators to two previous trips to the state finals with the third time in 2023 being the charm.