Blythewood and River Bluff make it an All-Midlands showdown for the 5A baseball state championship

Blythewood and River Bluff will meet on the diamond Saturday in game one of the Class AAAAA state championship series. Both teams won their respective 5A semifinal.

The Blythewood Bengals rallied from a 6-2 deficit to defeat Boiling Springs 8-6 to win the Class AAAAA Upper State championship.

Blythewood trailed 6-2 in the fifth but the Bengals scored four in the fifth to tie the game at 6-all before adding two in the sixth for the final margin.

This will be the third appearance in the state championship series for the Bengals, quite the run for Blythewood under the direction of interim head coach Dolon Crolley who took over when Banks Faulkner left to become the pitching coach at Newberry College.

Blythewood defeats Boiling Springs 8-6 to advance to its third state championship series.@BaseballBengals pic.twitter.com/57XK1StTTl — Reggie Anderson (@ReggieWLTX) May 18, 2023

The Bengals will travel to River Bluff for Saturday's game one of the 5A state championship series. The Gators advanced to the finals by defeating Summerville 4-3 in a winner-take-all contest after dropping the first game 11-7. It will also mark the Gators' third appearance in the 5A state finals.