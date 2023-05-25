River Bluff baseball captures its first state championship

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Unlike game one of the 5A state championship baseball series which saw River Bluff earn a 2-0 win, game two featured plenty of offense,
A total of 13 runs were put up in the first two innings with the Bengals holding a 7-6 lead.
But the Gators would push across a run in the fifth and two in the seventh for a 9-7 win, giving River Bluff a 2-0 series win and that program's first state championship on the diamond.
That title is the ninth state championship for team sports for the school located off Corley Mill Road in Lexington.