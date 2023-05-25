River Bluff baseball captures its first state championship

The Gators and Bengals engaged in shootout in the second game of the 5A state championship series.

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Unlike game one of the 5A state championship baseball series which saw River Bluff earn a 2-0 win, game two featured plenty of offense,

A total of 13 runs were put up in the first two innings with the Bengals holding a 7-6 lead.

But the Gators would push across a run in the fifth and two in the seventh for a 9-7 win, giving River Bluff a 2-0 series win and that program's first state championship on the diamond.

HIGHLIGHTS & REACTION - @RBHSBaseball defeated Blythewood 9-7 to win the Class 5A State Championship.



It's the first State Title in Program history for the Gators.



Also stay for the end to check out the surprise Gatorade Bath for HC @MarkBonnette ! @WLTX | @Gator_Athletics… pic.twitter.com/1Hw5lXqZmG — Chandler Mack (@chandlerdmack) May 25, 2023