Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Several Midlands' high schools have rescheduled this week's football games due to anticipated inclement weather on Friday night.
Many of the schools have rescheduled to play Thursday night:
- Hannah-Pamplico vs. Andrews at 7 p.m.
- Saluda vs. Batesburg-Leesville at 7:30 p.m.
- Mullins vs. Latta at 7 p.m.
- W.J. Keenan vs. Camden at 7 p.m.
- Southside vs. Carolina Academy at 7:30 p.m.
- Conway vs. Carolina Forest at 7 p.m.
- Chesnee vs. Chapman at 7:30 p.m.
- Dillon vs. Cheraw at 7 p.m.
- Rock Hill vs. Northwestern at 7:30 p.m.
- Union County vs. Emerald at 7 p.m.
- Clover vs. Fort mill at 7:30 p.m.
- Spartanburg vs. Gaffney at 7:30 p.m.
- Creek Bridge vs. Green Sea Floyds at 6:30 p.m.
- Ridge Springs-Monetta vs. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at 7:30 p.m.
- Boiling Springs vs. Byrnes at 7:30 p.m.
- East Clarendon vs. Johnsonville at 7:30 p.m.
- Carvers Bay vs. Kingstree at 7:30 p.m.
- Hemingway vs. Lake View at 7:00 p.m.
- McBee vs. Lamar at 7:30 p.m.
- Andrew Jackson vs. Lee Central at 7:30 p.m.
- Chesterfield vs. Lewisville at 7:30 p.m.
- River Bluff vs. Lexington at 7:30 p.m.
- Marion vs. Loris at 7:30 p.m.
- Bishop England vs. Manning at 7:00 p.m.
- South Aiken vs. Midland Valley at 7:00 p.m.
- Gilbert vs. Pelion at 7:00 p.m.
- Liberty vs. Powdersville at 7:30 p.m.
- Lancaster vs. Ridge View at 7:30 p.m.
- Columbia vs. Eau Claire at 7:30 p.m.
- Estill vs. Wagener-Salley at 7:30 p.m.
- Richland Northeast vs. Westwood at 7:30 p.m.
- Marlboro County vs. Wilson at 7:30 p.m.
- Walhalla vs. Wren at 7:30 p.m.
- Newberry vs. Mid Carolina at 7 p.m.
One game has been moved to Sunday. Airport vs. Brookland-Cayce has been moved from Friday to Sunday at 4 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium.
The News19 Weather Team is forecasting rain throughout the Midlands for most of Friday.
© 2018 WLTX