Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Several Midlands' high schools have rescheduled this week's football games due to anticipated inclement weather on Friday night.

Many of the schools have rescheduled to play Thursday night:

Hannah-Pamplico vs. Andrews at 7 p.m.

Saluda vs. Batesburg-Leesville at 7:30 p.m.

Mullins vs. Latta at 7 p.m.

W.J. Keenan vs. Camden at 7 p.m.

Southside vs. Carolina Academy at 7:30 p.m.

Conway vs. Carolina Forest at 7 p.m.

Chesnee vs. Chapman at 7:30 p.m.

Dillon vs. Cheraw at 7 p.m.

Rock Hill vs. Northwestern at 7:30 p.m.

Union County vs. Emerald at 7 p.m.

Clover vs. Fort mill at 7:30 p.m.

Spartanburg vs. Gaffney at 7:30 p.m.

Creek Bridge vs. Green Sea Floyds at 6:30 p.m.

Ridge Springs-Monetta vs. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at 7:30 p.m.

Boiling Springs vs. Byrnes at 7:30 p.m.

East Clarendon vs. Johnsonville at 7:30 p.m.

Carvers Bay vs. Kingstree at 7:30 p.m.

Hemingway vs. Lake View at 7:00 p.m.

McBee vs. Lamar at 7:30 p.m.

Andrew Jackson vs. Lee Central at 7:30 p.m.

Chesterfield vs. Lewisville at 7:30 p.m.

River Bluff vs. Lexington at 7:30 p.m.

Marion vs. Loris at 7:30 p.m.

Bishop England vs. Manning at 7:00 p.m.

South Aiken vs. Midland Valley at 7:00 p.m.

Gilbert vs. Pelion at 7:00 p.m.

Liberty vs. Powdersville at 7:30 p.m.

Lancaster vs. Ridge View at 7:30 p.m.

Columbia vs. Eau Claire at 7:30 p.m.

Estill vs. Wagener-Salley at 7:30 p.m.

Richland Northeast vs. Westwood at 7:30 p.m.

Marlboro County vs. Wilson at 7:30 p.m.

Walhalla vs. Wren at 7:30 p.m.

Newberry vs. Mid Carolina at 7 p.m.

One game has been moved to Sunday. Airport vs. Brookland-Cayce has been moved from Friday to Sunday at 4 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium.

The News19 Weather Team is forecasting rain throughout the Midlands for most of Friday.

