Here's which high school football games have been delayed, rescheduled due to heat

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some Midlands high school football games have been delayed, rescheduled or canceled due to extreme heat forecasted for Friday.
Here's the latest information we have from Midlands' school districts.
Fairfield County:
- Fairfield Central will play Friday night at 8:00 p.m.
Kershaw County:
- No changes as of Wednesday.
Lee County:
- North Central High School will play Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Hannah-Pamplico.
Lexington One:
- South Aiken at Lexington. 8:00 p.m.
Lexington Two:
Airport vs. Brookland-Cayce 8 p.m. start.
Lexington Three:
- No games rescheduled as of Wednesday.
Lexington Four
- Friday night football game moved to 8:00 p.m. start.
Richland One:
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- AC Flora JV vs Dreher JV at Memorial Stadium 7:00 PM
Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Columbia vs Pelion, Bolden Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
- Lower Richland vs Westwood, Lower Richland Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
- AC Flora vs Dreher, Memorial Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
- Keenan vs Orangeburg has been cancelled.
- Eau Claire will travel to Hunter/Tyler/Kinard, playing at North High School, Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Richland Two:
- Spring Valley vs. White Knoll start time moved to 8 p.m.
- Richland Northeast High vs. Blythewood start time moved to 8 p.m.
- Lower Richland vs. Westwood High school moved from Friday to Thursday. Start time is 7:30 p.m.
Saluda County School District:
- Saluda Varsity football will play Friday night at 8:00 p.m. instead of 7:30.