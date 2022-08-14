Final dress rehearsals for high school football teams

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Memorial Stadium had the lights on, fans in the stands and players on the field for the Richland One Sertoma Sportsarama.
Teams from Richland One squared off in the final day of the preseason.
A.C. Flora and Dreher both feature new head coaches as Ken Floyd has taken over the Falcon program while Dreher grad Corey Jenkins has taken over at his alma mater.
At Chapin High School, the Aun and McKay Kickoff Classic resumed Saturday morning after lightning rolled through the Midlands and generated a weather delay before the host Chapin could take the field.
Saturday's makeshift schedule featured Chapin, Gray Collegiate Academy and Fairfield Central facing on in a round-robin format where each team was on the field for two quarters.