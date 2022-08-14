Final dress rehearsals for high school football teams

Saturday was a busy day as area teams competed in jamborees. Next week will mark the start of the regular season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Memorial Stadium had the lights on, fans in the stands and players on the field for the Richland One Sertoma Sportsarama.

Teams from Richland One squared off in the final day of the preseason.

A.C. Flora and Dreher both feature new head coaches as Ken Floyd has taken over the Falcon program while Dreher grad Corey Jenkins has taken over at his alma mater.

At Chapin High School, the Aun and McKay Kickoff Classic resumed Saturday morning after lightning rolled through the Midlands and generated a weather delay before the host Chapin could take the field.