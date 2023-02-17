New Spring Valley head football coach arrives on campus, meets his team and lays out vision

Nygel Pearson spent his playing career in the Palmetto State and now his latest coaching assignment has brought him back to the Midlands.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two days after his hiring was approved by the Richland 2 school board, new Spring Valley head football coach Nygel Pearson was on campus where he was introduced to his new team.

Pearson is no stranger to the Midlands. A former assistant at Fairfield Central High School, the Darlington native was a All-MEAC offensive lineman at South Carolina State. His coaching career would include a seven-year stint at his alma mater where he would work in a variety of roles, coaching the fullbacks and tight ends, the offensive line and also had a stint as the Bulldogs' offensive coordinator. Pearson would work at Catawba College before his first head coaching job would take him back to the high school ranks. He would take over the program at North Rowan High School in Spencer, North Carolina.