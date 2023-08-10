Gray Collegiate Academy playmaker commits to S.C. State

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gray Collegiate Academy senior wide receiver Zai Offord has announced a commitment to South Carolina State.
The son for former South Carolina and NFL safety Willie Offord, the younger Offord has been extremely effective for Gray Collegiate Academy where his dad is on the coaching staff. Zai has been used not only at receiver but he has scored as a returner on special teams. In his recruiting profile, Offord is listed as an athlete.
Offord is on a Gray Collegiate Academy team which is ranked second in the state rankings for Class 2A based on media voting. The War Eagles received four first place votes behind Abbeville who received 11 first place votes.