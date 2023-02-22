North Central tabs Sisk as its new head football coach

Daniel Sisk returns to Kershaw County for his first head coaching assignment. After nearly two decades at Camden, Sisk spent this past season at Dorman.

KERSHAW, S.C. — North Central High School has hired veteran Daniel Sisk as its new head football coach and student activities director.

With 17 years in the coaching profession, Sisk comes to North Central after spending this past season as the co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach and assistant strength coach at Dorman High School in Spartanburg.

During his first season coaching at Dorman, his team achieved a 9-3 record with a new coaching staff, doubling wins from the previous two seasons and averaging 36.5 points per game.

Before joining Dorman, he was a Camden assistant for sixteen years, serving as assistant head coach, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach and strength coordinator. While at Camden, Sisk also served as head girl’s track coach and head wrestling coach.

In 2021, Sisk served as the assistant head football coach at Camden High, leading the team to region and lower state wins, and finishing the season as the 3A state runner up. He implemented a new offense in 2015, averaging 44 points per game, 458 yards per game, and setting seven offensive school records in 2016. From 2019-2021, the Bulldogs were back-to-back Region 6 Champions, being undefeated in the region with a 15-0 record. In 2020 and 2021, Camden finished the season as the class 3A state runner up.

“I am very appreciative of the opportunity given to me by North Central High School and the Kershaw County School District to lead the North Central football and athletic program. I’m excited to get started and my family and I can’t wait to be part of the North Central community,” Sisk said in a statement.