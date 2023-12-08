With the high school football season a week away, teams hold dress rehearsals

The high school football season is a week away from kickoff which means this weekend is all about jamborees and sportsaramas.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Aun and McKay Kickoff Classic is normally held at Chapin High School but with the Eagles' stadium upgrades still in progress, the annual jamboree was held at Fairfield Central High School.

The host Eagles faced Gray Collegiate Academy in the opening game and with new South Carolina State commit Zai Offord finding the end zone, GCA defeated Chapin 28-6.

At River Bluff High School, the Lexington One Sportsarama featured an August matchup between Region IV-AAAAA rivals River Bluff and Lexington.