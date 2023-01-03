The return of Dustin Curtis to Lexington is official

Lexington graduate Dustin Curtis has been named the new head football coach at his alma mater. This will be his fourth head coaching stop.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Dustin Curtis will return to the Midlands to take over the program at his alma mater.

Curtis has been named the new head football coach at Lexington High School, his hiring was approved Tuesday evening by the Lexington One school board. Curtis will also serve as the school's athletics director.

He is scheduled to be on campus Wednesday for a 2:00 p.m. news conference where he will no doubt be asked about his returning home to Lexington but also his exit from Dorman.

Curtis spent one season in charge of the 5A program in Spartanburg County where he followed the legendary Dave Gutshall.

Before going to Dorman, Curtis spent three seasons as the head coach at A.C. Flora where he won the 2020 4A state championship. That was quite the accomplishment as it represented the Falcons' first state title in football and the first Columbia-based school to win a state title in football since 1970 when Hall of Fame head coach Mooney Player led Lower Richland to a title.

Curtis' first head coaching job was at Westwood where he spent three seasons in charge of the Redhawks program. At the time, Curtis was more than ready for that challenge after nearly a decade as an assistant at Spring Valley and A.C. Flora.

Now, Curtis returns to Lexington where he replaces Perry Woolbright who left to take over the program at Clover High School.

“Aside from his impressive coaching record, Coach Curtis has a personal connection and commitment to Lexington High School, and he understands and shares the pride our community takes in our school. He was the perfect fit for our school culture and our athletic program. We are excited to welcome him and his family home," Lexington principal Ryan Pool said in a statement.

Curtis was a member of Lexington's 2000 football team which finished runner-up in the state to Dorman. In that contest, Lexington led 24-0 with eight minutes remaining in the third quarter, only to see the Cavaliers reel off 31 unanswered points to claim the state title.