Dutch Fork quarterback hopes to walk on at FAU

Aliam Appler will attend Florida Atlantic University but has not given up his dream of playing at the next level.

Example video title will go here for this video

IRMO, S.C. — Dutch Fork senior Aliam Appler closed out his high school career with a state championship victory in December but he hopes he has not played his last game.

Appler announced on social media he will attend Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida. He says he hopes to earn a spot as a walk-on for the Owls who are led by head coach Tom Herman who is in his first season with the FAU program..

After a lot of prayer, thought, consideration & talks with my family & friends, I am proud to announce that I will be continuing my education @FloridaAtlantic 🌴 I will also attempt to walk on or try out for @FAUFootball with @CoachTomHerman as an ATH/QB or whatever role they… https://t.co/KVncMvqbOj pic.twitter.com/arCxa6vZ4q — Aliam Appler (@AliamAppler) March 15, 2023

While his senior season ended on a high note, it did not come without adversity. he missed five games due to a dislocated left shoulder. His final totals included 1,698 yards passing with 17 touchdowns to go with 522 yards rushing with 14 touchdowns.

He was offered by the likes of Bowling Green, Limestone, Anderson, and Benedict but will attempt to earn a spot with the Owls who compete on the FBS level in the American Athletic Conference.