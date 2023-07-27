South Carolina State will host high school football state championships

The South Carolina High School League is moving all five of its state championships for high school football to Orangeburg.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The South Carolina High School League is taking its high school football state championships on the road.

That organization announced Thursday that South Carolina State will be hosting all state championship games for all five classifications. The state finals will run from Thursday, Nov. 30 to Saturday, Dec. 2 aat Dawson Bulldog Stadium.

For the past two seasons, the state championships have been held at Benedict's Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. In 2020, the COVID year saw Spring Valley and Benedict share hosting duties.

In years past, Williams-Brice Stadium has been a solo host with some years Benedict and South Carolina both sharing in hosting duties.