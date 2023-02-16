Midlands coaches will work the 2023 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl

Two head coaches from the area will head to the Grand Strand in December for the annual All-Star Game.

Example video title will go here for this video

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The coaching staffs for the 2023 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives North vs South All-Star Bowl have been released with two Midlands head football coaches will be at the beach in December for this annual all-star game.

Richland Northeast head football coach Walter Wilson will serve as the head coach of the South team. Wilson has been a head coach at Calhoun County, Battery Creek and C.A. Johnson before taking over the Cavalier program in 2021.

Mid-Carolina head football coach Chris Arnoult will serve as an assistant coach for the North team. A former Irmo assistant, Arnoult was the head coach at Chesterfield before coming to Prosperity to take over the Mid-Carolina program.

A couple of assistant coaches from area programs will also work the game. Spring Valley's Bruce Dingler will be an assistant for the North team, while Chapin's Jody Haltiwanger will be a South team assistant.