Dutch Fork chases another state championship

IRMO, S.C. — It may have been the first day of preseason practice but for the Dutch Fork Silver Foxes, Friday, July 28 was another day at the office.

Head coach Tom Knotts did not win seven state titles in North Carolina and seven at Dutch Fork by not compiling a roster filled with players willing to pay the price on a near year-round basis.

"We have a good core group who eat and live football and have core football values like me," Knotts aaid.

"Success is a double-edged sword, Success builds some good things in your program and allows you to do some good things.

"Success can also bring about some complacency. That's what I've found everywhere I've been. Once you reach that 10-year mark and you've been ultra-successful like, well, I have and my teams have been wherever I've been, it gets harder and harder to stay on top of the mountain."