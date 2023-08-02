Justen Brunson signs with South Carolina State

ST MATTHEWS, S.C. — Justen Brunson is staying as close to home as possible while still playing college football at a high level.

The Calhoun County standout has signed with South Carolina State which can never have too many talented defensive backs and Brunson hopes to develop into an All-MEAC performer for the Bulldogs.

This past season, Brunson finished with 93 tackles, four interceptions and five sacks while being named Region VII-A Defensive Player of the Year. He was a late addition to the Shrine Bowl but made the most of his trip to Spartanburg as he helped the South Carolina team defeat the North Carolina squad 17-13 in the annual all-star contest held in Spartanburg.