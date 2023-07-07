Former Midlands quarterback makes his college decision

Former Chapin quarterback Jayden Bradford is preparing for his final season at IMG Academy. But on Friday, Bradford announced on social media where he will be playing in 2024.
Bradford will be playing for Jamey Chadwell and the Liberty Flames.
Bradford was the starting quarterback for IMG last season, leading the Ascenders to an 8-1 record and a #7 finish in the USA Today Super 25 poll., Bradford completed 78% of his passes for 1,071 yards and 19 touchdowns. In 91 attempts, Bradford did not throw an interception.
He is rated as a 3-star prospect by 247 Sports and a 4-star by Rivals. When Chadwell was at Coastal Carolina, he recruited Bradford and that relationship will continue at Liberty which is entering Conference USA this fall after playing as an FBS independent in football the last five seasons.