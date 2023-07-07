Former Midlands quarterback makes his college decision

Jayden Bradford is preparing for his second season at IMG Academy after playing his first two years of varsity football at Chapin.

Former Chapin quarterback Jayden Bradford is preparing for his final season at IMG Academy. But on Friday, Bradford announced on social media where he will be playing in 2024.

Bradford will be playing for Jamey Chadwell and the Liberty Flames.

Bradford was the starting quarterback for IMG last season, leading the Ascenders to an 8-1 record and a #7 finish in the USA Today Super 25 poll., Bradford completed 78% of his passes for 1,071 yards and 19 touchdowns. In 91 attempts, Bradford did not throw an interception.