Dustin Curtis makes his first appearance in his new job at his old school

The Lexington graduate was formally introduced as the new head football coach/athletics director at his alma mater of Lexington High School.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEXINGTON, S.C. — It was less than two weeks ago when Dustin Curtis resigned as the head coach at Dorman after one season in charge of that school's football program.

On Tuesday, his hiring as head football coach and athletics director at Lexington High School was officially approved by the Lexington One school board.

One day later Curtis was at his alma mater for his introductory news conference.

A member of the 2000 Lexington football team which finished runner-up to Dorman, Curtis admitted his timing could have been better in terms of leaving the Dorman program. But with a family member battling medical problems and his alma mater in search of a person to lead the football program and oversee the entire athletics department, Curtis made the decision to leave one of the most storied football programs in the state to come home to Lexington.

This is Curtis' fourth head coaching assignment following stops at Westwood and A.C. Flora. In 2020, he led the Falcons to the 4A state championship. But this will mark his first job as an athletics director.