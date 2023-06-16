Florence native wins SCGA Junior Championship

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Drew Jeffords fired a 1-under par 71 to win the South Carolina Golf Association Junior Championship by three shots over Lowcountry products Michael Gavin, Logan Lutz and Waymon Thomas.
The Florence native leaves Saturday for West Point where he will play golf for Army. He finished with a three-day total of 6-under par.
Local products Harris Holstein from Orangeburg Prep and Thomas Lamar from A.C. Flora High School finished tied for fifth at 2-under par.
The three-day tournament held at the Country Club of Lexington was open to players aged 13 to 18 as of June 21, 2022. Former winners of this tournament include Lucas Glover, Wesley Bryan and Mark Anderson.