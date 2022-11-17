With her signing in the past, Milaysia Fulwiley can now focus on her senior season

The top-ranked player in the Palmetto State, Milaysia Fulwiley signed with South Carolina last week.

Example video title will go here for this video

CAYCE, S.C. — Last week, a huge weight was lifted off the shoulders of Milaysia Fulwiley when she announced publicly that she was signing with South Carolina.

A week later, a very relaxed Fulwiley was part of the contingent of high school players who showed up at the Brookland-Cayce High School gymnasium for media day presented by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.

The W.J. Keenan standout says it is nice to walk the halls at her school and not field numerous questions from her high school colleagues about her college destination. Before her signing, Fulwiley would deflect questions by simply saying 'I don't know', even though she knew her likely destination.