AC Flora, Dutch Fork, and Brookland Cayce men's hoops squads were all in action Thursday night.

We had some hoops just before Christmas on Thursday night.

The Cayce Roundball Classic wrapped up at Brookland-Cayce High School.

In the National's Bracket Championship, AC Flora defeated Augusta Christian 62-53. They were led by Collin Murray-Boyles who scored 23 points on 10-14 shooting from the field.