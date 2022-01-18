High school hoops: Scores and highlights from the MLK Bash at Brookland Cayce High School

The Crescent Construction MLK bash made its return Monday following a year hiatus.

CAYCE, S.C. — After not being played last year because of COVID-19, the Crescent Construction MLK Bash was back at Brookland Cayce High school on Monday.

The event features some of the best high school teams in the Midlands while honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In the first game, Dreher beat Cardinal Newman 56-48. Ryan Lominack led the way with 15 points for the Blue Devils.

The second and third games saw Sumter and Spring Valley win their matchups. CJ Rich had 13 points for Spring Valley in their 56-41 win against Lexington.

Led by top prospect Greg "GG" Jackson, the Ridge View Blazers rallied from a nine point deficit to defeat AC Flora 53-45. Jackson finished with 20 points and 19 rebounds.

In the fifth game, York Prep defeated Irmo 45-43.