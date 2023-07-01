Former Irmo product Brandon Crawford will play for Overtime Elite

The 6-11 post player helped Irmo win the Class AAAA state championship in March.

IRMO, S.C. — Brandon Crawford was a big reason why Irmo won the Class 4A state championship. The 6-11 post player came back from mononucleosis and established himself in the paint which freed up Irmo's talented backcourt to knock down shots from the perimeter.

But Crawford is taking his talents to Atlanta as he has joined Overtime Elite, an organization that brings in elite players who are looking for a different path to the college or professional ranks.

W.J. Keenan product Jazian Gortman skipped his senior season with the Raiders to join Overtime Elite where he spent three seasons working on his craft while also earning a reported $650,000.