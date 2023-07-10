Former Blythewood player now in Atlanta updates his recruiting status

ROCK HILL, S.C. — K.J. Greene played his freshman season at Blythewood High School before his family moved to Atlanta.
Now at Pace Academy, Greene helped that program win the Georgia 4A state championship this past season.
His recruiting continues to heat up as he is rated as a 4-star prospect who can play point guard or shooting guard.
He spent a good portion of last week in Rock Hill with his AAU team the Upward Stars, part of the contingent at the adidas 3SSB Championships.
Greene says South Carolina and Clemson along with the College of Charleston are the in-state teams who are in the mix. He expects Florida State and Vanderbilt to increase their activity with him.
K.J. has also been offered by other Power 5 programs including Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Tennessee.