Former Blythewood player now in Atlanta updates his recruiting status

K.J. Greene played at Blythewood as a freshman before his family moved to Atlanta. He is now at Pace Academy and has developed into a 4-star prospect at guard.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — K.J. Greene played his freshman season at Blythewood High School before his family moved to Atlanta.

Now at Pace Academy, Greene helped that program win the Georgia 4A state championship this past season.

His recruiting continues to heat up as he is rated as a 4-star prospect who can play point guard or shooting guard.

He spent a good portion of last week in Rock Hill with his AAU team the Upward Stars, part of the contingent at the adidas 3SSB Championships.

At the 3SSB Championships in Rock Hill, a look at former Blythewood guard KJ Greene who is attending Pace Academy in Atlanta. The 4-star prospect talks about his recruitment & what he is hearing from the USC & Clemson coaches.@kj_witdasauce @3SSBCircuit@UpwardStarsCola pic.twitter.com/tN16Xl6Ibj — Reggie Anderson (@ReggieWLTX) July 8, 2023

Greene says South Carolina and Clemson along with the College of Charleston are the in-state teams who are in the mix. He expects Florida State and Vanderbilt to increase their activity with him.