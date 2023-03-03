Irmo wins sixth state title with a championship level performance in Aiken

With an 11th appearance in a state finals, Irmo defeats Lancaster 58-45 in the 4A state championship. The win was the sixth state title for head coach Tim Whipple.

AIKEN, S.C. — Madden Collins scored 16 points to lead Irmo to a 58-43 win over Lancaster in the Class AAAA state championship game Thursday evening at the USC Aiken Convocation Center.

HIGHLIGHTS - @irmobasketball wins the Class 4A State Championship as they defeat Lancaster 58-45.



Amazing performance by @BmCrawford2023 who finished with a 12 PTS, 14 REB, 6 BLKS

AJ Brand added 15 and Brandon Crawford had quite the all-around game with 12 points, 14 rebounds and six blocked shots as Irmo seized command with a 32-9 halftime lead.

Irmo head coach Tim Whipple was making his 11th state championship appearance and the victory gave him six state titles, the first since 2013.

"I don't know how many more we'll be able to go to so I'm doing my best to enjoy this one."



Head Coach Tim Whipple and @BmCrawford2023 reflect on @irmobasketball winning the Class 4A State Championship



6th State Title for Tim Whipple at @IrmoHigh

Irmo's fortunes clearly took a turn for the better when center Brandon Crawford returned from a three-week battle with mononucleosis. With his presence in the middle, the Yellow Jackets hit their stride down the stretch and rolled to a region title and that momentum continued through the playoffs and into the state title game where they recorded a convincing victory over a Lancaster team which has been also quite potent during the season.

But this is an Irmo team that has been on a mission and with a head coach who knows which buttons to push come March, the Yellow Jackets left no doubt as to who is the top team in Class 4A for the 2022-2023 season.

North Augusta 42, Westwood 29

In the Class 4A girls state championship, North Augusta defeated Westwood 42-29. The Redhaws were making history as the first team from Westwood to compete for a state championship.

Jessica Woods led Westwood with 10 points.