Camden's Joyce Edwards named MaxPreps female national athlete of the year

The rising senior has been named the 2022-23 MaxPreps Female National Athlete of the Year.

CAMDEN, S.C. — Camden forward Joyce Edwards can add another major award to her resume as she has been named the 2022-2023 MaxPreps Female National Athlete of the Year.

An All-State player in volleyball, basketball, and soccer, Edwards keeps busy throughout the school year but it's in basketball where she has received national recognition.

The 6-2 forward is the nation's top prospect for the Class of 2024. Back in March, Edwards capped off her junior season by scoring 33 points to lead Camden to the 3A state championship. On the season, she averaged 28.5 points and 13.6 rebounds per game.