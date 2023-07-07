Brandon Crawford is taking the long view

The former Irmo standout forward will spend next year at Overtime Elite in Atlanta with the goal of added growth and added Power 5 offers.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Since winning a state championship and graduating from Irmo, Brandon Crawford has been taking stock of where he his game is at currently.

The 6-11 power forward has an offer from Penn State, his only Power 5 offer to date. But feeling like he needs another year to develop before entering college, Crawford recently announced he was signing with Overtime Elite, an Atlanta based organization that prepares players for the professional or college ranks depending on which financial path you take.

Former W.J. Keenan standout Jazian Gortman left high school early to sign a contract with OTE. Crawford will instead sign as a scholarship player, thus preserving his amateur status and making himself available for college recruiting.