High School

Wednesday High School Hoops

Highlights from the Lake Murray Tip-Off Classic as Lexington battled Lugoff-Elgin along with scores from around the state.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Berea 53, Easley 47

Catawba Ridge 52, Collins Hill, Ga. 38

Chapin 68, Pendleton 53

Gray Collegiate Academy 56, Porter-Gaud 40

Green Sea Floyds 51, Hemingway 39

Hartsville 54, Eau Claire 44

Lake City 65, Carvers Bay 30

Lancaster 68, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 57

Lexington 82, Lugoff-Elgin 72

Marlboro County 69, Lee Central 34

Mauldin 74, Clover 51

Monroe Piedmont, N.C. 65, Nation Ford 49

Mullins 53, Hannah-Pamplico 41

Pinewood Prep 44, Denmark-Olar 43

Strom Thurmond 55, Westwood 49

Sumter 47, Powdersville 33

Waccamaw 57, Georgetown 35

White Knoll 72, Fox Creek 68

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

  

Legacy Charter 50, Blanche Ely, Fla. 48

North Myrtle Beach 43, Catawba Ridge 38

  

