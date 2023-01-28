Friday Night High School Hoops

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 71, Westwood 66
Beaufort 66, Battery Creek 56
Catawba Ridge 42, South Pointe 39
Dorman 68, Boiling Springs 56
Landrum 68, Chesnee 55
Lexington 69, Chapin 47
Lower Richland 42, Brookland-Cayce 35
Midland Valley 52, Airport 27
Mullins 87, Lee Central 34
Nc School For Deaf, N.C. 28, South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind 22
Ridge View 57, Lugoff-Elgin 55
Silver Bluff 44, Fox Creek 42
Southside 78, Wren 72
Union County 73, Chester 67, OT
Walhalla 82, Crescent 61
West Florence 48, North Myrtle Beach 35
Williston-Elko 43, Ridge Spring-Monetta 40
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Airport 50, Midland Valley 43
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 62, Bridges 29
Beaufort 38, Battery Creek 33
Blacksburg 52, Greenville Technical Charter 31
Bluffton 41, Lucy G. Beckham 30
Camden 76, Darlington 42
Cane Bay 48, Wando 45
Carvers Bay 72, Johnsonville 16
Catawba Ridge 69, South Pointe 60
Cathedral Academy 60, Andrew Jackson Academy 29
Chesterfield 66, Central 11
Crescent 60, Walhalla 54
Dorchester Academy 53, St. John's Christian Academy 18
Dorman 64, Boiling Springs 21
Easley 34, Westside 23
Fort Dorchester 41, Ashley Ridge 29
Fountain Inn 50, Powdersville 38
Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 34, W. Wyman King Academy 21
Greenville 46, Greenwood 43
Greer Middle College 47, Liberty 30
Hammond 42, Cardinal Newman 14
Hartsville 50, Myrtle Beach 27
Heathwood Hall 74, Laurence Manning Academy 33
Hilton Head Island 41, Colleton County 34
James F. Byrnes 66, Spartanburg 31
James Island 44, May River 17
Lake View 66, Latta 59
Landrum 57, Chesnee 16
Lexington 77, Chapin 28
Loris 69, Dillon 43
Lower Richland 81, Brookland-Cayce 13
Manning 54, Aynor 26
Mauldin 60, T.L. Hanna 51
Military Magnet Academy 84, St. John's 27
North Augusta 57, Aiken 37
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 59, Academic Magnet 16
Pickens 50, Berea 19
Ridge View 62, Lugoff-Elgin 29
South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind 47, Nc School For Deaf, N.C. 21
South Florence 61, Wilson 47
Southside 50, Wren 35
Spring Valley 47, Rock Hill 44
Westwood 52, A.C. Flora 43
Williston-Elko 45, Ridge Spring-Monetta 31