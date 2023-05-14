State Championship Saturday for high school soccer

On high school soccer's biggest weekend, Saturday's action saw Cardinal Newman chase a four-peat, while Gray Collegiate Academy was looking for its first state title

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Clemson commit Duncan Wilson registered a hat trick to help Cardinal Newman defeat Hammond 4-0 to win the SCISA 4A state championship Saturday at the Cardinals' home field at St. Sebastian Stadium.

Wilson scored both of the Cardinals first half goals as they took a 2-0 lead. He added a third goal in the second half on a penalty kick.

The win gave Cardinal Newman a fourth consecutive state championship and a ninth overall championship for head coach Will Eudy.