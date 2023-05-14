State Championship Saturday for high school soccer

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Clemson commit Duncan Wilson registered a hat trick to help Cardinal Newman defeat Hammond 4-0 to win the SCISA 4A state championship Saturday at the Cardinals' home field at St. Sebastian Stadium.
Wilson scored both of the Cardinals first half goals as they took a 2-0 lead. He added a third goal in the second half on a penalty kick.
The win gave Cardinal Newman a fourth consecutive state championship and a ninth overall championship for head coach Will Eudy.
In the SCHSL Class 2A state championship, the state's top-ranked team in that classification, Oceanside Collegiate Academy, defeated Gray Collegiate Academy 2-0. The War Eagles of GCA are runners-up for the second consecutive season.