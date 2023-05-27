Chesterfield softball brings home its first state title in more than a decade

The Rams defeated Mid-Carolina 8-3 in game three of the best-of-three series in front of an energetic crowd at Beckham Field at Carolina Softball Stadium.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mid-Carolina's incredible run to the 2A state championship series ended with an 8-3 loss to Chesterfield Friday evening in game three of the best-of-three series.

After both teams defended their home field, the two teams met in the neutral setting that is Beckham Field at Carolina Softball Stadium.

The Rebels from Prosperity were making their first appearance in the state finals while the Rams from Chesterfield were chasing their first title since 2012.