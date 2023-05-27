Chesterfield softball brings home its first state title in more than a decade

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mid-Carolina's incredible run to the 2A state championship series ended with an 8-3 loss to Chesterfield Friday evening in game three of the best-of-three series.
After both teams defended their home field, the two teams met in the neutral setting that is Beckham Field at Carolina Softball Stadium.
The Rebels from Prosperity were making their first appearance in the state finals while the Rams from Chesterfield were chasing their first title since 2012.
Kaylee Eubanks set the tone for Chesterfield with a two-run home run in the first inning, part of a three-run inning for the Rams.