Spring Valley boys, Blythewood girls win 5A state championships

The Class 5A state track and field championships at Spring Valley High School saw senior sprinter Nigel Ancrum take him several individual state championships.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Class AAAAA state track and field championships saw Spring Valley senior sprinter Nigel Ancrum take home state championships in two individual races, the 100 meter and 200 meter dash.

Ancrum didn't start competing in track and field until his sophomore season but he immediately realized sprinting could take him to the next level and it will do just that as he has signed with Tennessee.

Ancrum and the Spring Valley boys team won the 5A state championship for the second year in a row.