Spring Valley boys, Blythewood girls win 5A state championships

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Class AAAAA state track and field championships saw Spring Valley senior sprinter Nigel Ancrum take home state championships in two individual races, the 100 meter and 200 meter dash.
Ancrum didn't start competing in track and field until his sophomore season but he immediately realized sprinting could take him to the next level and it will do just that as he has signed with Tennessee.
Ancrum and the Spring Valley boys team won the 5A state championship for the second year in a row.
Another Richland 2 school took home a state championship as Blythewood captured the girls title behind Iowa signee Arianna Williams who set the tone for the Bengals. She took home first place honors in the 200 meter and 400 meter dash.