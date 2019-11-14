Ty Olenchuk could purse a career in football. The starting quarterback for the nationally ranked Dutch Fork football team has been commited to play baseball at Clemson since his freshman year at Dutch Fork. On Wednesday, Olenchuk made his choice official.

While baseball is in his future at the next level, Olenchuk still has a few games left to play for Dutch Fork who is gunning for a fourth straight 5A state championship. He has also been selected for the North-South All-Star Game in Myrtle Beach.

At River Bluff High School, the daughter of former Gamecock and MLB third baseman Dave Hollins will take a winning resume and winning attitude to Conway. Jesse Hollins is a member of the reigning 5A state champion in girls tennis and she signed with Coastal Carolina.

Dreher swimmer Hayley Mason has set numerous school records and she has several state championships on her resume. She has signed to compete at the next level for South Carolina.