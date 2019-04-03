COLUMBIA, S.C. — There were some nice little storylines from the weekend of high school state championship basketball at Colonial life arena.

Gray Collegiate Academy won their second straight 2A title with a blowout win over Andrew Jackson. They accomplished the ultimate goal, thanks in part, to a couple of cousins on the team.

Jalil and Khalil Robinson are cousins and and senior starters for Gray the last couple of seasons. The cuzzos combined for 27 points in the championship game and they finish their high school careers together as champions.

"This is great. We can talk about this for life," Khalil said. He scored 12 points in his final high school game for the War Eagles. "It's just great. Nothing beats this."

"It feels so good to just know that I can grow up saying I won two back to back state championships with my cousin," Jalil added. Jalil added 15 points and was the defensive player of the game with his playmaking. He had a game high 5 steals in Gray's title win.

Fellow senior guard Tommy Bruner was best player on the floor scoring 19 points and 6 assists which were both game highs. He says the War Eagles' first championship was actually a wake up call. Star forward Juwan Gary moved to Charlotte so it was up to Tommy and the Robinsons to provide leadership.

"t all started the minute after we won last year. We knew we had one more year, one more opportunity to do it. Me, Khalil, Jalil, we knew Juwan (Gary) wasn't coming back so we started going at it and going at it," Tommy said. "Then the young boys they started following us and leading our footsteps. So we had to do this to show them what it it's going to take to win."