Lexington product Zac Rich named new head boys basketball coach at Spartanburg

Lexington grad Zac Rich has been hired as the new head boys basketball coach at Spartanburg High School.
He replaces former Lower Richland head coach Caleb Gaither who left to take a job in administration in the Rock Hill area.
Rich has spent more than a decade as an assistant at Dorman where he was a part of five state championship teams. He played collegiately at USC Upstate.
In high school, Rich played under the legendary Bailey Harris who has seen a number of former players take over 5A programs. In addition to Thomas Ryan at Dorman, Brett Jones is at Dutch Fork, Ben Lee at River Bluff and now Zac Rich at Spartanburg.