Lexington product Zac Rich named new head boys basketball coach at Spartanburg

The longtime Dorman assistant who played collegiately at USC Upstate will take on the challenge of leading the Spartanburg program.

Lexington grad Zac Rich has been hired as the new head boys basketball coach at Spartanburg High School.

He replaces former Lower Richland head coach Caleb Gaither who left to take a job in administration in the Rock Hill area.

Rich has spent more than a decade as an assistant at Dorman where he was a part of five state championship teams. He played collegiately at USC Upstate.