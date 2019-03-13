COLUMBIA, S.C. — In high school football there have been reports that the state football championship site could change.

Clemson has put in a proposal to host the state football championships.

The plan is to have the state football finals rotate between Williams Brice and Memorial Stadium which is based on a model used by Alabama and Auburn.

Every year the South Carolina High School League selects a site for the state football championships.

The proposal includes hotel rooms, one thousand dollar food stipends for teams traveling to Clemson and a profit sharing arrangement. All of the state finals would be played at Memorial stadium as well.

Clemson's plan was presented to the high school league board and high school athletic this week. The earliest vote on this could come in April during the executive committee meetings.