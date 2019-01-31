COLUMBIA, S.C. — In high school football news former Ridge View head coach and Lugoff-Elgin defensive coordinator Raymond Jennings will take over the Darlington football program.

News broke Wednesday night that Raymond will replace John Jones. Darlington won 9 games in Jones' four year tenure.

Raymond led Ridge View to the Upper State finals in 2006 and joined Matt Campbell's staff in Lugoff-Elgin in 2015.

Raymond will lead a turnaround in Darlington. The Falcons went 0-9 last year.

And of course that means Coach Campbell will be looking for a new defensive coordinator as well.