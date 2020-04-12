Heathwood Hall's Ronnie Porter honored as Mr. Richland County

The Richland County Recreation Commissioner named Porter as the winner of the Mr. Richland County High School Football Player of the Year award.

Ronnie Porter is one of the most respected athletes in the SCISA ranks, drawing praise from opposing coaches for the way he performs on Friday nights.

Porter's ability has not gone unnoticed and his off-the-field work is also being recognized.

The Heathwood Hall senior was named the Mr, Richland County High School Football Player of the Year Thursday night in a virtual ceremony conducted by the Richland County Recreation Commission.

Porter rushed for 1,638 yards and 15 touchdowns this past season. He also added 98 tackles and seven sacks.