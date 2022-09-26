Hurricane Ian's impact on high school football: A look at some of the changes so far

Several high school football games have been moved to either Wednesday or Thursday in preparation for possible severe weather this weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The possibility of severe weather associated with Hurricane Ian has forced high school football teams across the Midlands to adjust their schedules.

Several games have been moved to either Wednesday or Thursday because of the weather forecast for the State over the weekend.

Here's a look at some of the games that have been moved so far:

Wednesday

Cardinal Newman at John Paul II, 6:30 PM

Sumter at Socastee, 7 PM

Eau Claire at Newberry, 7:30 PM

Thursday