Hurricane Ian's impact on high school football: A look at some of the changes so far

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The possibility of severe weather associated with Hurricane Ian has forced high school football teams across the Midlands to adjust their schedules.
Several games have been moved to either Wednesday or Thursday because of the weather forecast for the State over the weekend.
Here's a look at some of the games that have been moved so far:
Wednesday
- Cardinal Newman at John Paul II, 6:30 PM
- Sumter at Socastee, 7 PM
- Eau Claire at Newberry, 7:30 PM
Thursday
- Gray Collegiate at Columbia, 6:30 PM
- Fairfield Central at Mid-Carolina, 7 PM
- Gilbert at Lower Richland, 7 PM
- Lancaster at Northwestern, 7 PM
- Lexington at Chapin, 7 PM
- Pelion at Saluda, 7 PM
- River Bluff at White Knoll, 7 PM
- Irmo at Richland Northeast, 7:30 PM
- Lugoff-Elgin at Ridge View, 7:30 PM
- Lake City at Crestwood, 7:30 PM
- Swansea at Dreher, 7:30 PM