COLUMBIA, S.C. — For today's Senior Spotlight, Dutch Fork's India Wright tells us how she's handling having her senior track and field season cut short due to COVID-19.

Wright is ranked 1st in South Carolina for Shot Put and 5th for Discus. Last year, the senior finished 2nd in 5A State for Shot Put, and was favored to win it all this season, as well as finish on the podium for Discus.