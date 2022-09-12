Dutch Fork running back decommits from JMU, opens up his recruitment

Jarvis Green picked up a Thursday night offer from Clemson with Virginia Tech coming on board a short time later. On Friday, Green made a major announcement.

IRMO, S.C. — Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green has been committed to James Madison University since August but that has changed after Green received a pair of ACC offers Thursday night.

With his first Power 5 offer coming from Clemson, Green received a second offer from the ACC when Virginia Tech offered late Thursday night.

On Friday, Green announced on social media that he has decommitted from James Madison and has opened up his recruitment.

Green's announcement comes less than a week after he helped Dutch Fork capture the Class 5A state championship. Green rushed for 241 yards and two touchdowns to go with 49 yards receiving with one touchdown catch.

After the game, Dutch Fork head football coach Tom Knotts compared Green to one of his former players at West Charlotte High School.

"I coached Brian Knuckles in the early 90s. He went to Nebraska when Nebraska was Tailback U. He's every bit the same as Brian Knuckles," Knotts said.