Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green commits to Clemson

The Mr. Football finalist saw his recruitment hit another gear with one phone call last week from Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The recruitment of Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green should settle down now after his social media announcement Tuesday afternoon.

Green publicly committed to playing for Clemson, less than a week after receiving a phone call from head football coach Dabo Swinney.

The three-star prospect was sitting on his James Madison pledge but kept hoping his game film plus multiple games where he dominated the stat sheet would lead to a dream offer from his dream school.

That offer came last Thursday and during Shrine Bowl week at Spartanburg, Green made the decision to publicly announce his intention of playing for the Tigers.

Virginia Tech was his other Power 5 offer but it was clear the Tigers were the clear favorites for his services.

Green is coming off a stellar senior season where he rushed for 2,272 yards and 33 touchdowns while averaging nearly 10 yards per carry. He also had 36 receptions for 527 yards and six more touchdowns as he helped Dutch Fork capture its sixth 5A state championship in the last seven seasons.