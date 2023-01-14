Jarvis Green looks forward to meeting Garrett Riley and learning about the new offense coming to Clemson

Dutch Fork's Jarvis Green has already signed with his dream school but this weekend, he will get the first class treatment as he takes his official visit to Clemson.

Example video title will go here for this video

IRMO, S.C. — Minutes after walking off the court at Dutch Fork High School, Jarvis Green was on the clock.

Green, who scored five points in Dutch Fork's 74-49 win over White Knoll, was ready to hit the road ffor his official visit to Clemson. The 3-star running back prospect signed with his dream school in December but his official visit will give him a chance to spend the weekend bonding with his future teammates while also spending time with the Clemson coaches.

There has been a major change on the Tiger coaching staff and that affects Green with Garrett Riley coming on board as the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.