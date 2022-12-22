All in with Clemson, Jarvis Green fulfills a dream scenario

Dutch Fork running back and Mr. Football finalist Jarvis Green signed with Clemson Wednesday on the first day of the early signing day period.

IRMO, S.C. — Jarvis Green has been putting up huge numbers for Dutch Fork for the past few seasons and that continued in 2022.

In his senior season, Green rushed for 232 times for 2,272 yards (9.8 average) and 33 touchdowns. He also caught 36 passes for 527 yards and six more scores as the Silver Foxes won their sixth state championship in the last seven seasons.

He was on the radar of a few schools and he had settled in on James Madison and was all set to sign with that program in February.

But that timetable was accelerated when he received two Power 5 offers, one from Clemson and the other from Virginia Tech.

However, it was the phone call from Dabo Swinney the Thursday after the state championship game which put Jarvis on a path to sign with the Tigers on the first day of the early signing period.

Jarvis feels it was his performance in the 5A state championship and some very public comments from head coach Tom Knotts which helped him land those two ACC offers. Against Fort Dorchester, Green rushed for 241 yards and three scores and he also caught three passes for 49 yards and another score.