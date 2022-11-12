Jarvis dishes on his phone call from Dabo

Green, who had been committed to James Madison since August, received two ACC offers that night because shortly after Clemson's offer came in, Virginia Tech followed. That led to Jarvis announcing on Friday that he was decommitting from JMU and now he will be decide between the Tigers and the Hokies, his only Power 5 offers at this point.



Jarvis will be in Spartanburg this week for the Shrine Bowl and is expected to announce a commitment on Tuesday. With the two Power 5 offers coming in from the ACC, that has accelerated Green's signing day schedule,. Instead of waiting until February, Green is locked in on Dec. 21 to put pen to paper and sign his national letter of intent.