Jarvis dishes on his phone call from Dabo

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Jarvis Green was at home Thursday night when his cell phone rang with a number that he did not recognize.
But the caller quickly identified himself as Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney and that's when Jarvis knew his recruitment was about to take a dramatic turn.
Swinney was calling to officially extend an offer to the Dutch Fork running back who has made plenty of highlight reels this season, playing a big role in the Silver Foxes' return to a familiar role as Class 5A state champion.
Green, who had been committed to James Madison since August, received two ACC offers that night because shortly after Clemson's offer came in, Virginia Tech followed. That led to Jarvis announcing on Friday that he was decommitting from JMU and now he will be decide between the Tigers and the Hokies, his only Power 5 offers at this point.
Jarvis will be in Spartanburg this week for the Shrine Bowl and is expected to announce a commitment on Tuesday. With the two Power 5 offers coming in from the ACC, that has accelerated Green's signing day schedule,. Instead of waiting until February, Green is locked in on Dec. 21 to put pen to paper and sign his national letter of intent.