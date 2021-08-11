Jazian Gortman leaving W.J. Keenan High, turning pro

Jazian Gortman will bypass his senior year at W.J. Keenan High School and will sign with an upstart professional league.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state's top basketball prospect for the class of 2022 will forgo his senior season to get a jump start on his professional career.

Jazian Gortman, a 5-star prospect who is ranked as one of the top point guards nationally (#2 by Rivals), has signed with Overtime Elite, a new league which will begin its inaugural season in September and according to its press release, OTE is "a transformative new sports league that offers the world's most talented young basketball players a better pathway to becoming professional athletes, while engaging and inspiring a new community of digitally native fans.

"OTE provides a comprehensive accelerator for elite players' professional careers. The league offers a year-round development program combining world-class coaching, cutting-edge sports science and performance technologies, top-notch facilities, and a rigorous, highly personalized academic program that energizes and enhances each athlete's journey from proficiency to pro."

Overtime Elite is sponsored by Overtime media company and provides each of its athletes a minimum salary of $100,000 a year with the potential of additional compensation through bonuses and shares of equity in Overtime.

Also, the Name, Image and Likeness rule comes into play as athletes can receive money from the sales of various items such as jerseys and trading cards.

Former UCONN head coach Kevin Ollie is OTE's Head Coach and Head of Player Development.

"Jazian takes our guard play to the next level with his explosiveness, ability to score, pass, and defend," said Ollie in an official statement.

"I get excited about players who always bring level-5 energy - in games, practice, the weight room, the film room, and the classroom. Jazian always brings it and that's why so many have taken notice of him."

Gortman is the 14th player to sign with OTE for its inaugural season. He joins other top prospects in Jalen Lewis from California, Amen and Ausar Thompson from Florida, Matt Bewley and Ryan Bewley from Florida, and Jai Smith from North Carolina.