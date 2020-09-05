COLUMBIA, S.C. — Make it 14 offers for the Cardinal Newman star.

Almost a week after receiving his first ACC offer from Wake Forest, Josh Beadle picks up another one - Clemson.

The in-state offer makes 14 for the junior guard. Beadle has also been offered by VCU, St. Louis, Wofford, East Tennessee State, Charleston Southern, Elon, and Presbyterian College, just to name a few.

The 6-3 guard averaged over 16 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists for the Cardinals last season. Beadle has also shot over 50 percent from the field every year since his freshman season.