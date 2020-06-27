Cardinal Newman's Joshua Beadle verbally commits to Clemson

Cardinal Newman rising senior Joshua Beadle verbally commits to Clemson.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of the midland's top rising seniors has made his decision.

Cardinal Newman's Joshua Beadle announced via Twitter that he is committed to play basketball at Clemson.

Beadle chose the Tigers over VCU, Wake Forest, Furman and College of Charleston.

The combo guard is Clemson's first commitment for the class of 2021.